Pro-wrestling star Jordan Oliver issued a statement on his Twitter account earlier today confirming that he is officially a free agent in the industry following his release from Major League Wrestling. The 22-year old writes, “OFFICIALLY A FREE AGENT A week ago MLW released me, I did exactly what I wanted to do there and that is LEARN&GROW, I’m only 22 Years old and I’m one of the hardest working Mfs in the game. Get at me I’m ready to turn up X10. The Wrld is Urs.”

Oliver signed with MLW back in 2019 and immediately joined forces with the group Injustice, which consisted of himself, Kotto Brazil, and former MLW Middleweight champion Myron Reed.