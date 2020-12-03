According to Fightful Select, rising indie star Jordan Oliver is still under contract with Major League Wrestling, and was in attendance for the promotion’s recent television tapings labeled, “The Restart.”

Oliver told the publication that he was initially hesitant to sign a contract with any company at such a young age, but wanted to gain the experience of working on TV. He also highly-praised MLW for their precautions for COVID-19, stating that the promotion did an excellent job of keeping everyone safe, which included a number of wrestlers/champions from elsewhere.

Besides MLW Oliver occasionally appears for Game Changer Wrestling, and will be working their upcoming event Slime Season.

