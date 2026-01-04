Jordynne Grace is speaking out after becoming the latest target of a disturbing AI-driven trend circulating on social media.

Over the past several weeks, concern has grown around the use of Grok AI on Twitter/X, with users generating altered images that digitally remove women’s clothing without their consent. What began as a broader platform-wide issue has now crossed into the pro wrestling world, with Grace among those affected.

Grace addressed the situation in a social media post on December 4, quote-tweeting a user who had used Grok to create an altered image of her featuring transparent clothing. In her response, the former TNA Knockouts Champion made it clear that the trend needs to be addressed at a legal level.

“There needs to be laws against this put into place immediately,” Grace wrote while calling attention to the post via her official X account.

Following Grace’s public response, the user in question deleted the altered images involving her. However, a review of the account showed a pattern of similar behavior, with the same user having generated and shared altered images of numerous women online.

Grace’s post ultimately brought wider attention to the issue, highlighting the growing concerns surrounding generative AI misuse and consent, particularly as the technology continues to evolve and spread across social media platforms.

“The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace began her transition from WWE NXT to the WWE main roster with an appearance on the first episode of WWE SmackDown of the New Year in 2026 this past Friday night.