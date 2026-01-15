“The Juggernaut” has arrived on the WWE main roster.

After nearly a year in WWE NXT proving herself as a force to be reckoned with in the big leagues after years of dominating the women’s wrestling scene in such promotions as TNA Wrestling and PROGRESS Wrestling, among many others, Jordynne Grace recently debuted on the SmackDown roster.

TNA’s former multiple-time Knockouts World Champion arrived on the WWE blue brand on the Friday, January 9, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown, picking up a win over Alba Fyre in her in-ring debut.

Following the match, however, the current top dog on the women’s roster on WWE’s blue brand confronted Grace.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Busted Open on SiriusXM, the women’s wrestling star addressed her long-awaited arrival on WWE’s main stage, and how the WWE Women’s Champion “took her moment from her.”

“I think that I’ve always kind of dreamed of what my debut in WWE would be like, in a singles match,” Grace said. “And I think that I kind of hit the nail on the head there. I came out on top.”

She added, “I made my point basically, and then Jade (Cargill) came out and she took that moment away from me.”

As the conversation continued, Grace made it clear that she is excited to begin her WWE main roster journey, noting that she felt like “it was a long time to wait.”

“I’m really excited too,” Grace stated. “I was in NXT for about the past year and I didn’t know what I was gonna come into when I (was) brought up to the main roster. I think that it was a long time to wait, but I think that this was perfect timing.”

