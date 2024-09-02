Jordynne Grace has been appearing in TNA Wrestling, WWE NXT and all over the international independent pro wrestling scene in 2024.

It has been a busy year.

During a new TMZ Sports interview, the reigning TNA Knockouts Champion admitted she has been feeling the pressure as of late to “keep doing cool stuff.”

“It’s been a crazy year, and I didn’t expect it at all,” she said. “But also, I feel like there’s more pressure on me than ever to keep continuing to do stuff like this because honestly, what I did was really awesome, but in wrestling now, I’m sure you know, everything big is just a flash in the pan.”

She continued, “I feel like you do something big, and then the next day, someone else does something big, so everything moves on so quickly. So that’s just how I feel about it. It’s awesome that it happened. But I feel like now I just have to continue to do cool stuff.”

Fresh off of a weekend that included a six-woman tag-team match at TNA Emergence 2024 on Friday, a big title defense at the TNA iMPACT taping in her latest “open challenge” on Saturday, and a GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) match on Sunday, Grace was asked how she plans to keep the momentum going.

“I just wrestled GCW this past weekend, I held an open challenge the day before for the Knockouts Title on the independents, so I’m just trying to do anything I can to keep my name in the news,” she said. “I’m also playing a part in a film that’s gonna be I believe on Amazon Prime, I’m going to the U.K. to do that next month. So I’m just trying to do anything I can to take advantage of it.”

