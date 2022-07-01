Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace is not headed to AEW.

There are rumors going around on Grace signing with AEW soon, but those rumors are incorrect. The rumors stem from the fact that AEW music producer Mikey Rukus produced a theme song for Grace. However, Fightful Select notes that word of the theme made the rounds a few weeks back, and Grace clarified that Rukus has produced theme songs for her for quite a while, going back to before AEW launched.

Grace signed a multi-year contract extension with Impact in May 2021, which will keep her with the company until at least the spring of 2023.

Grace noted in a June 27 tweet that she is still not accepting indie dates as she’s recovering from old injuries and focusing on Impact.

“Quick reminder – currently still not accepting independent dates. Just focusing on @IMPACTWRESTLING & recovering from old injuries that I never gave proper time to heal,” she wrote.

Grace will defend her title against former champion Tasha Steelz at Impact Against All Odds tomorrow night. She commented on the match and wrote, “Look at me. I’m more than ready to be the face of the Knockout’s division again. You’ll see Friday.”

