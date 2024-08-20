Jordynne Grace continues to be a fighting champion who competes inside the squared circle for a variety of pro wrestling promotions.

This week, it was announced that the TNA Knockouts Champion will be working the upcoming Black Label Pro: Crowning Glory show on September 4.

@DraftKings presents BLP/@ParagonTG CROWNING GLORY It’s official! @JordynneGrace has entered the DK Wrestling Combine! 9/4/24 @ 6:45PM Our great friends at Draft Kings are bringing you tix for only $10! #DKPartner : https://t.co/VCC5Bs5SvV pic.twitter.com/L69gYfp9lk — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) August 20, 2024

Additionally, “The Juggernaut” was announced for the Violence x Suffering Arrival 2 on August 23, where she will defend her title in an open challenge.