Jordynne Grace continues to be a fighting champion who competes inside the squared circle for a variety of pro wrestling promotions.
This week, it was announced that the TNA Knockouts Champion will be working the upcoming Black Label Pro: Crowning Glory show on September 4.
@DraftKings presents BLP/@ParagonTG CROWNING GLORY
@JordynneGrace has entered the DK Wrestling Combine!
9/4/24 @ 6:45PM
Additionally, “The Juggernaut” was announced for the Violence x Suffering Arrival 2 on August 23, where she will defend her title in an open challenge.
LIVE FRIDAY August 23rd
Ridgefield Park, NJ | The Mecca
8pm ET.
