TNA Slammiversary 2024 didn’t fully go as planned on Saturday night.

Heading into the show, Jordynne Grace was teasing surprises at the show that were bigger than fans might have been anticipating.

“People don’t realize just how big these surprises are going to be,” the TNA Knockouts Champion told Sports Illustrated in a pre-show interview.

As we reported ahead of the July 20 pay-per-view in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, many wrestlers faced travel issues causing issues with original plans for the show.

After the show wrapped up, Grace surfaced on social media to acknowledge the lack of big surprises during the show.

“Never said this, but do apologize for the lack of surprise – could have never predicted a global tech outage cancelling thousands of flights,” she wrote. “Several wrestlers, including my husband, could not make it. I regret trying to hype the show with that statement, sorry guys!”

Grace continued, “Management worked so hard to make sure as many people made it as possible! So much time and expense. A dozen wrestlers drove 12+ hours overnight. Nightmare travel situation before such a big event.”

