Jordynne Grace is your first ever IMPACT Digital Media champion.
Grace won a six-way matchup against Crazzy Steve, Fallah Bahh, John Skyler, Madison Rayne, and Chelsea Green on tonight’s Bound For Glory pre-show to begin her first reign with the new title. Grace is a former Knockouts champion and Knockouts tag team champion.
