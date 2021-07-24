IMPACT star Jordynne Grace competed at today’s World Natural Powerlifting Federation (WNPF) competition in Georgia where the former Knockouts champion broke three state and national records for squatting, bench press, and deadlifts in her weight class of 165lbs.

Grace announced her results on Twitter by writing, ““Made weight. Broke all three state AND national records for all three lifts. 1st place AND best overall lifter,” Grace wrote. “Thank you so much for all the support. I love you all so much. This is just the beginning.”

Her tag partner, Rachael Ellering, congratulated her on Twitter by writing, ““So proud of you @JordynneGrace! You’ve worked so hard for this.”

Check it out below.

Weighed in at 161.8 to qualify for the 165 weight class – LET’S GOOOO! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZNkiVRc2F2 — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) July 23, 2021