– Sheamus is joined by new WWE Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky and fellow Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai on the latest installment of his “Celtic Warrior Workouts” digital series. The WWE veteran shared the following clips on X to promote the new episode.

We are LIVE! Trust fall partner bridges perfected by Iyo & Dakota, not so much by me & my buddy Paddy.. see the whole episode here: https://t.co/NM5kGGtUMN pic.twitter.com/kQWT64i1wI — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 5, 2025

When will @WWESheamus learn that handstands might not be his thing… 🤦‍♂️ Check out the full episode now: https://t.co/jE45ScwrlL pic.twitter.com/PKCEPnn6L0 — WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2025

– Former two-time WWE Women’s Champion and five-time TNA Knockouts Champion Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) took to X on Wednesday to comment on the announcement from 2K Sports that she will be available as a playable character in the new WWE 2K25 video game per one of the season pass DLC packs. “Huge news drop from WWE Games,” Varon wrote via X. “Who is ready to game as Victoria?!”

Huge news drop from @WWEgames Who is ready to game as Victoria?! 🕸 🕷 https://t.co/onJisor22G — Lisa Marie Varon (@REALLiSAMARiE) March 5, 2025

– Former TNA Knockouts Champion and current WWE NXT Superstar Jordynne Grace claims she did not know she was going to be included as a playable character in the new WWE 2K25 video game. “The Juggernaut” commented on being announced as one of the playable characters in the WWE 2K25 Season Pass DLC packs. “They definitely used the scan of me from when I did motion capture last year,” she wrote via X on Wednesday. “I had zero clue I’d be in the game – GOAT surprise.”