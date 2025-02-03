“The Juggernaut” is ready to make an impact in WWE.

Former TNA Wrestling star Jordynne Grace surfaced in WWE for the first time since signing a deal to officially join the company at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event over the weekend.

Following her debut, the former multiple-time TNA Knockouts Champion, who appeared with the title in last year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match, posed for the obligatory “pointing” photo backstage at Lucas Oil Stadium with WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Levesque shared the photo on his official X account along with a caption that read, “If you’re not familiar with Jordynne Grace, you will be soon enough.”

Grace shared the post on her own X feed along with a brief response to Levesque’s comments that read, “Time to play the game!”

Additionally, Cody Rhodes took to X to respond to a post by Grace, who credited him with helping take her career to the next level when he insisted she be part of the inaugural ALL IN event, which led to the launch of All Elite Wrestling (AEW).