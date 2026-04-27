Jordynne Grace is making it clear she has her sights set on a historic first in WWE — becoming a “Paul Heyman Girl.”

The idea has already been teased in the MyRise mode of WWE 2K26, but Grace isn’t content with it staying in a video game. She’s actively campaigning behind the scenes to make the pairing a reality on WWE television.

Speaking to Aussie Heat PW, the former TNA Knockouts Champion didn’t hold back when detailing just how far she’s going to push the idea:

“I’m actively pushing for it. My dream is to be a Paul Heyman girl, the first ever. So, [I’m] actively pushing for it. I’m messaging all the writers about it. All I need is someone like him and I’ll shoot straight to the top.”

Grace officially joined WWE in January 2025 and now competes on the SmackDown brand. Even before signing, WWE’s interest in her was evident, as she made several appearances while still holding the TNA Knockouts Championship — including spots on NXT and in the Royal Rumble.

At this stage, there’s no word on whether WWE plans to align Grace with Heyman on screen. However, it’s clearly a pairing Grace is determined to will into existence — and notably, Heyman himself has previously shown interest in the idea.

Interestingly enough, Jade Cargill has also expressed interest in the idea, with Heyman himself also addressing that in past media appearances.