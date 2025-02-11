– Former TNA Knockouts Champion and new WWE signee Jordynne Grace is in Orlando, Florida and is available for an appearance on WWE NXT tonight, if the company chooses to go that route. “The Juggernaut” appeared in the Women’s Royal Rumble after officially signing with the company a little over a week ago.

– WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green was reportedly a bit under the weather last week. Despite this, she still made it to her scheduled appearance at WWE SmackDown on February 7.

– Brian Parise was listed as the writer for the opening “Main Event” Jey Uso promo segment on the internal rundown for the 2/10 WWE Raw show in Nashville, TN. Alexandra Williams was once again credited as the writer for the CM Punk promo segment, while Chad Barbash was listed as the writer for the AJ Styles promo segment.

– Featured below is a list of producers who put together the following matches on the 2/10 episode of WWE Raw:

* Michael Hayes produced the “Main Event” Jey Uso promo segment

* Jason Jordan produced Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY & Dakota Kai

* Petey Williams produced the Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier between Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Adam Pearce produced the AJ Styles promo segment

* Michael Hayes & Joseph “Abyss” Parker produced the War Raiders vs. Creed Brothers match for the WWE Tag-Team Championships

* Bobby Roode & Shane Helms produced the CM Punk & Logan Paul promo segment

* Jason Jordan produced the Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier between Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio

