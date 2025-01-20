Jordynne Grace appears to be finished with TNA.

At TNA Genesis, Grace lost her match to Tessa Blanchard, which is widely believed to mark her final appearance with the company. Grace’s contract expires in January 2025. Gail Kim served as the producer for the match between Blanchard and Grace.

Meanwhile, Josh Alexander “quit” TNA following his loss to Mike Santana in an I Quit match at the same event. Although many within the company anticipate his departure, Alexander’s contract remains active until mid-February.

Santino Marella is set to address Alexander’s situation this week on Impact.

(H/T: Fightful Select)