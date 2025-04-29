– Jordynne Grace surfaced on social media on Monday evening to respond to a post by a user on X who shared a side-by-side photo of “The Juggernaut” and Jade Cargill doing the double-biceps pose.

“Please never do a side by side comparison of us again,” Grace wrote. “I’m embarrassed.”

Please never do a side by side comparison of us again, I’m embarrassed https://t.co/AD8cn2IYlM — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) April 29, 2025

– The first look of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as MMA and UFC legend Mark Kerr in the new film, “The Smashing Machine,” has arrived. Featured below is the first official promotional poster for the movie.

– Fresh off of his knockout shot of WWE World Heavyweight Champion ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso on the April 28 episode of WWE Raw in Kansas City, MO., Logan Paul appeared as a guest on this week’s Raw Recap podcast hosted by Sam Roberts and Megan Morant.