“The Juggernaut” is the talk of the wrestling town this week.

As noted, Jordynne Grace signed with WWE, ending her latest run in TNA Wrestling, which wrapped up with her final match against Tessa Blanchard at the TNA Genesis 2025 pay-per-view earlier this month.

During a new interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Grace spoke about her decision to leave TNA, if Scott D’Amore’s exit influenced the decision, and confirmed that Jonathan Gresham’s deal with the company is up as well.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On her decision to leave TNA and if Scott D’Amore’s exit from the company played a factor: “He was awesome. During my time there, he was the best to me. Then, he left. Not willingly, but he did leave. I think it was a shock to everyone. The good thing is, I think everything is going to work out. I feel like Scott is going to land somewhere and he’s going to help a company very much. I don’t know 100%, I just have a feeling. When he left, I was very emotional when he left, like a lot of people. It was so out of the blue. We found out on a Zoom call. It was very corporate, which isn’t necessairly a bad thing, but at the time, I was like, I only really signed here because I had faith in Scott that he was going to do good things for me and the company. He is the one that kind of set in motion the whole rebirth of TNA. I told them I wanted my contract to be cut, basically. It was supposed to be until October of this year, and I was like, ‘I want to get out in January’ of this year. Kudos to them, they heard me and let me, I’m very lucky for that. Probably, I’d still be at TNA. It’s a testament to them as a company hearing a talent say, ‘I’m not happy, I want this.’ I feel lucky in that regard.”

On Jonathan Gresham’s deal with TNA being up too: “His contract [is up]. He has a few conversations to have, and probably by the time this interview comes out, everyone will know what’s going on with him, too.”