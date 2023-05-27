Jordynne Grace is now a free agent.

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Under Siege event saw Grace lose a Last Chance match to Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo. It was noted back in mid-April that Grace was set to become a free agent, as of March, and that date was originally reported when Grace signed her multi-year contract in 2021. It was then reported that Grace’s contract was actually expiring in May, and now Fightful Select reports that Grace is finishing up with the company for the time being. Grace’s contract has already expired, and she will apparently not work tomorrow’s TV tapings.

Grace said she’s planning to take some time away from pro wrestling to work on outside projects.

“I’ll be back somewhere at some point,” Grace told Fightful.

Grace reportedly has interest from higher-ups of multiple companies, and there were indie promoters still looking to book her as well. Impact officials wanted to keep her on the roster.

The 27 year old Grace has become a millionaire outside of wrestling thanks to her exclusive content pay site. She is also a professional powerlifter and fitness/bodybuilding competitor, who stated in March that she wants to be the first-ever pro wrestler to go to The Arnold Classic to compete.

Grace debuted on Impact TV in November 2018. It was reported then that she had signed a contract, but the paperwork actually was never finalized, and Grace worked without a contract for several months. After AEW launched in 2019, at a time when WWE was locking talents in to long-term deals, Grace approached Impact officials with this information and was able to secure a raise over the originally agreed terms. Following the two year deal in 2019, Grace signed the aforementioned two year contract in 2021.

Grace, who is married to Impact’s Jonathan Gresham, is a one-time Impact Digital Media Champion, a one-time Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, and a two-time Knockouts World Champion. She was the first-ever Knockouts Triple Crown Champion.

