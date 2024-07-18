Jordynne Grace revealed that TNA Wrestling has some big surprises planned for this weekend’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

The event will be held at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday night. In a conversation with Sports Illustrated, Grace emphasized the magnitude of the upcoming surprises.

People don’t realize just how big these surprises are going to be,” Grace said. “TNA and NXT excel at surprises better than any other promotion. If you’re tired of reading spoilers by accident, you should watch Slammiversary. We’re aiming to reignite fans’ passion for wrestling.

Grace will defend her TNA Knockouts Championship against Ash By Elegance (formerly Dana Brooke) at Slammiversary. Both have made appearances in NXT through the WWE-TNA partnership. Joe Hendry, Frankie Kazarian, and The Rascalz have also been featured in NXT.

NXT wrestlers Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame have participated in TNA, challenging Grace for the Knockouts title in open matches.

Despite the newness of the TNA-NXT partnership, Grace hopes it will lead to a Worlds Collide event in the future.

I’ve said this before—my dream is to have a Worlds Collide pay-per-view,” Grace stated. “It will take time to build, and the world might not be ready yet, but when it happens, TNA will triumph over NXT.

The main event of Slammiversary will feature a six-way elimination match with Moose defending his TNA World Championship against Hendry, Kazarian, Josh Alexander, Nic Nemeth, and Steve Maclin.