It appears that Jordynne Grace has suffered an injury.

“The Juggernaut” taped a match against Alba Fyre for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event, which took place prior to the live three-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday night, March 6, 2026, at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

At some point during the match, Grace appeared to suffer an injury.

Video footage quickly surfaced via social media from fans in attendance at tonight’s WWE taping in “The Rose City,” which saw Grace laid out on the mat while a ringside physician tended to her (see video below).

Soon after, Grace herself seemed to confirm the rumors.

Jordynne Grace took to her official X account, sharing a photo of herself in a wheelchair with her head in her hands as she posed next to Chelsea Green, who herself is currently dealing with an injury.

“Well, at least there was already a wheelchair waiting,” the caption to the photo on the aforementioned X post by Grace read.

Well, at least there was already a wheelchair waiting. pic.twitter.com/xyKb3KKRQJ — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) March 7, 2026