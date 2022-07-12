IMPACT Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful about a her interests outside of wrestling, where the champ revealed she was interested in Pillow Fight League, as well as competing in a watermelon squeezing contest. Check out Grace’s full thoughts on the subject below.

On potentially competing in arm wrestling or watermelon squeezing:

“Arm wrestling? Okay, so, I would do arm wrestling, but I’m also seeing they’ve been doing this competition for watermelon squeezing. Not between the arms, in between the legs. There is a woman, I know the woman, who holds the world record for squeezing the most amount of watermelons between her thighs in five seconds…. So maybe I’ll be the record winner. Who knows?”

Says she has an interest in Pillow Fight League:

“Dude, there’s so many cool sports I want to try. I really want to try that pillow fight league. Have you heard that? Sounds so cool. I don’t know, I feel like I would suck at slap boxing. But also I just want to try it to say I could do it.”