The road to TNA Slammiversary 2024 continues next Thursday night.

During this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. on Thursday, July 4, 2024, matches were announced for next week’s show.

Scheduled for the Thursday, July 11, 2024 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS program are the following matches:

* AJ Francis vs. Rhino (TNA Digital Media Title)

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Jordynne Grace vs. TBA (TNA Knockouts Title Open Challenge)

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Zachary Wentz

* Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw

* Chris Bey vs. Johnny Dango Curtis