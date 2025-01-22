The WWE Performance Center has welcomed some familiar faces to women’s wrestling fans this week.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Jade Cargill has been at the WWE PC in Orlando, FL. training for her comeback. She is expected to remain at the WWE PC working out for the rest of the week.

In addition to Cargill, former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, who wrapped up business with TNA Wrestling following her loss to Tessa Blanchard at TNA Genesis 2025 on Sunday night, has also been spotted at the WWE PC.

Grace is expected to make her official WWE debut as an entrant in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is scheduled to take place on February 1 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.