Jordynne Grace and Jaida Parker have been going back-and-forth through social media and podcast interviews this week.

The TNA Knockouts Champion responded to comments made by the current WWE NXT Superstar during a Muscle Man Malcolm interview this week promoting her big match at WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 on September 1.

During the interview promoting her scheduled showdown against WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Parker was asked about potentially showing up to respond to one of Grace’s many open challenges for the TNA Knockouts Championship.

“I’m waiting on my plane ticket. Because she thought I forgot when I ran into her,” she said. “[O.T.M] were getting ready for our little six-man mix tag. It was before the Ladder Match [at NXT Battleground], and she tried to tell Michin to handle that. Well, ‘that’ has a name, and it’s Jaida Parker, and you’re gonna get real familiar with her, real familiar.”

Grace shot back on X today, writing, “I’ll fly you out myself, drop me your government name and DOB.”

In addition to Parker vs. Perez this weekend on 9/1 at the WWE NXT PLE, Grace is busy herself, as she joins forces with Spitfure duo Jody Threat and Dani Luna to battle Ash By Elegance and TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions Malisha (Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich) at the TNA Emergence 2024 pay-per-view on Friday, August 30.