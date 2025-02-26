On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Jordynne Grace addressed the NXT Universe, revealing that after her appearance at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, she knew she wanted to be in NXT.

Grace mentioned standing in the ring with NXT Women’s Champion Giulia and NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer, and soon, she would face them.

Roxanne Perez interrupted, claiming NXT was her domain and she would win the Elimination Chamber and WWE Women’s World Title at WrestleMania. Roxanne also warned Jordynne that she’d send her packing back to TNA. Jordynne responded with a punch, saying “everyone has a plan until…”

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green and Piper Niven had an encounter with Sol Ruca and Zaria backstage. The two teams agreed to face off in a tag team match on the March 4th episode of NXT.

Green insulted Ruca and Zaria, comparing them to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, claiming they were “destined for failure” and wouldn’t stand a chance against her and Niven in the ring.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Shawn Spears

* Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker

* Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria