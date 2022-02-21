Earlier today a fan shared footage of top IMPACT superstar Jordynne Grace from the historic 2018 All In pay-per-view event, which saw the former Knockouts champion powerbomb Brian Cage and eliminate him from the over the budget battle royal matchup.

Grace would respond to the tweet by calling the moment one of the most pivotal in her career, as she would be signed by IMPACT shortly after this event took place. She writes, “This moment changed the trajectory of my entire career. Signed to @IMPACTWRESTLING less than a month later.”

This moment changed the trajectory of my entire career. Signed to @IMPACTWRESTLING less than a month later. https://t.co/Es7UIHJoUo — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) February 20, 2022

Since signing with IMPACT Grace has had runs as Knockouts champion, Knockouts tag team champion, and was the first ever Digital Media champion.