Jordynne Grace continues to prove herself as one of the best powerhouse wrestlers in the world, and she feels that competing in this year’s PWG Battle of Los Angeles helped share that narrative.

The former Knockouts Champion discussed wrestling at the prestigious tournament during a recent interview with DAZN, where she also detailed how exciting it was that she got to wrestle her husband, Jonathan Gresham, at the event. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.

How excited she was to work the 2023 PWG BOLA tournament:

Oh, I was definitely not expecting it (to be invited to PWG BOLA). I wasn’t even expecting to wrestle on the show the first time against Masha [Slamovich]. Because they haven’t had women in so long, so I was just like, ‘Of course I wanna do PWG. Is that even a question?’ It’s something that’s on every wrestler’s bucket list I think or at least it should be if you know the history of wrestling in PWG. Some of the greatest wrestlers in the world, that’s kind of where they started and I was just very blessed and lucky to be able to get that opportunity.

Talks facing her partner, Jonathan Gresham, at BOLA:

I’m gonna be completely honest. Me and Jon [Gresham] are very different when it comes to wrestling. So, we just have a completely different mentality on things and I mean, I wanna basically plan the match out way in advance but he is like, ‘No, we’re doing it the day of’ (Grace laughed). So, I mean, we did the day of unfortunately. He’s been wrestling way longer than me so I just waited and I was like, he probably knows best. He’s a much better wrestler than I am so we ended up doing it the day of and my stress level was at an all-time high just because he’s my husband obviously but I also think that he’s one of the greatest wrestlers to ever live. So, it was just really special for me to get to wrestle him on that kind of platform.

Full interview is below.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)