Jordynne Grace is everywhere these days.

On Saturday, August 24, 2024, the TNA Knockouts Champion made a surprise appearance at the GCW Homecoming 2024 special event.

Megan Bayne issued an open challenge at the Game Changer Wrestling show on 8/24, which was answered by Vipress and Sawyer Wreck, before “The Juggernaut” emerged as the fourth participant in the bout.

In the end, Bayne won the match, pinning Vipress after a tombstone piledriver.

Grace appeared in many non-TNA shows already this year. Among them are WWE Royal Rumble 2024, WWE NXT Battleground 2024 and WWE NXT on the USA Network.

On August 23, just one day before the GCW Homecoming 2024 surprise appearance, she defended her TNA Knockouts title in an open challenge at the Violence x Suffering Arrival 2 event.

She is advertised for the upcoming Black Label Pro: Crowning Glory show on September 4.