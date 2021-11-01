During her appearance on the Generation Of Wrestling Podcast, Jordynne Grace spoke on wanting to tone down her in-ring style when she’s 35. Here’s what she had to say:

I want to wrestle forever, but obviously, you can’t do that. Probably around 35, I think, I would start toning it down and maybe start doing some stuff outside of the ring but still in wrestling, that would be ideal for me. I would love to be an agent or a producer or something like that.