During an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Jordynne Grace noted that her contract with IMPACT is set to expire soon and discussed the possibility of her going to the WWE. Here’s what she had to say:

Okay so yes, WWE was — I mean it still is. It was my childhood dream for forever. But that was the only option back when I was growing up. Now it’s just like, there are so many doors that you can go through, and kind of they’re all like in front of you at the same time. So I mean, it’s kind of a handoff. Like, I love the opportunity that Impact has given me, but obviously it’s going to be a lot less money than WWE would give me if I were to go there, and they would give me a lot less input on my character. So it just kind of depends on, if I get older and I’m feeling like I need to be stacking some money for retirement then I think that’s a place I would probably go.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: Wrestling Perspective Podcast. H/T 411Mania.