TNA Wrestling has announced that Jordynne Grace will be holding yet another open challenge for the Knockouts Championship.

Grace will be defending her title against an unknown opponent at this Friday’s tapings from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Juggernaut shared the post and added, “Send me someone better than me.”

Grace’s last open challenge was answered by NXT star Tatum Paxley, which continued the ongoing collaboration between WWE and TNA.