A major personal accomplishment for Jordynne Grace outside of the wrestling ring.

The WWE SmackDown star revealed on Saturday that she officially passed her FAA Airman Knowledge Test as she continues working toward earning her pilot’s license.

Grace shared the update on social media while posting a photo showing off the completed test results.

“I passed my FAA Airman Knowledge Test today,” she wrote as the caption to the photo showing off the test.

According to the report, it was Grace’s first attempt at taking the exam, and she finished with an impressive score of 85%.

Big milestone for the SmackDown star.

Grace has previously spoken about her interest in aviation and her long-term goal of becoming a licensed pilot. She has also noted that one of the motivations behind pursuing her license is to assist Pilots N Paws, a volunteer-based organization that helps transport abandoned animals from kill shelters to rescue groups and permanent homes across the country through what are known as Freedom Flights.

The accomplishment comes as Grace continues to build momentum as part of WWE’s SmackDown roster while balancing her interests and goals outside the ring as well.