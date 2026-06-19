AEW and ROH star Deonna Purrazzo has opened up about a frightening stalking incident she experienced last year, sharing the story while supporting Jordynne Grace’s recent comments regarding personal security for public figures.

The ROH Women’s Pure Champion took to social media on Thursday night to recount an encounter from August 2025 involving a man who believed the two were romantically involved after allegedly being catfished.

According to Purrazzo, the individual drove from Connecticut to New Jersey to meet her during WrestleCon. After learning of the situation, she said she attempted to handle the matter carefully and explained to the man that he had been deceived and that they were not actually in a relationship.

Despite that conversation, Purrazzo revealed the man traveled again the very next day, returning from Connecticut to attend a wrestling event where she was scheduled to appear.

The experience became even more concerning once she returned home. Purrazzo said she attempted to document the situation by filing a police report with local authorities in Florida, but was told they could not take the report because the incidents occurred outside the state.

“Last August, a man drove 2 hrs from CT to meet me at WrestleCon, thinking we were in a relationship. I had let him down gently that he had been catfished. The next day, he drove back to CT to watch me wrestle at a local show,” she wrote.

“I called the Orlando Police to file a report when I got home bc I wanted it documented this man already traveled across state lines TWICE to see me. They told me since the incident didn’t happen in FL, they couldn’t file a report. This is why I train with firearms. This is why I carry pepper spray. This is why I have an alarm on my keychain.”

Purrazzo’s comments came in response to a social media post from Grace, who recently addressed concerns about privacy and safety after a fan pointed out that her home was visible in the background of an Instagram video.

Grace responded by warning potential stalkers that she is prepared to protect herself, noting that she has multiple dogs and a firearm at her residence.

The exchange sparked a broader discussion online about safety concerns for wrestlers and other public figures, with both women emphasizing the importance of taking security seriously in an era where personal information can be easily found online.

“Anyone in the public eye should have some type of security,” Grace wrote. “There are too many people with evil intentions and it’s virtually impossible to scrub your address from the internet.”