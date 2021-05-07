Jordynne Grace has re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

As first reported by Pro Wrestling Illustrated and later confirmed by the promotion in a tweet the current Knockouts tag champion and former Knockouts champion extends her stay with IMPACT after initially signing a two-year deal back in 2018.

While no further details about the contract signing have been announced thus far, it should be known that IMPACT talents have been free to appear for other companies, including NJPW and AEW. Stay tuned.