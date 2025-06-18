WWE NXT Superstar Jordynne Grace responded to fan criticism of her new entrance theme on social media earlier today. While she acknowledged the feedback, Grace encouraged fans to embrace the change.

Grace debuted the new theme during her match against Lola Vice on last night’s episode of NXT, which drew chants of “Fire Def Rebel!” from the live crowd. Addressing the reaction, Grace tweeted, “I know what the streets are saying, but y’all better suspend that disbelief and vibe with it, GOT IT?”

Grace went on to defeat Vice in the Evolution Eliminator match, advancing in the tournament to determine the next #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship.

On a recent episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray addressed Liv Morgan’s shoulder injury on this week’s episode of Raw. Bully emphasized that the dislocation was a “1000% freak accident.”

On the dangers of professional wrestling: “When you sign a wrestling contract, and this is verbiage is even in the contracts of a good wrestling school, it basically says that ‘Anything can happen in that ring.’ From hangnail to death. Because what we do is very, very dangerous. And sometimes on the most simple things, like we saw last night, something can go wrong.”

On Liv Morgan’s injury: “Liv didn’t do anything wrong. She was falling forward, she puts her hands in front of her face to protect her fall. Whether she does it because she was trained to do it, or just does it instinctually…She put her arms up, her elbow hit in a certain way where it just kind of shimmied out. That shot went right up her shoulder, dislocated her shoulder. It happens. It can happen to anybody. It can happen to the biggest star in the world, to the first day indie guy.”

During a recent interview with USA Today, Zelina Vega reacted to her husband Aleister Black’s return to WWE in April after a four-year stint with AEW.

On winning the women’s US title: “It’s as much a shock to you guys as it was to me. I just realized that as I looked at (the title), I was like, ‘Oh (expletive), this is real.’ That’s when I grabbed my face. That’s when I realized it was real.”

On finally winning a singles title in WWE: “It felt nice to just finally exhale. The only times I’ve really ever done that was at Backlash (2023), winning (the title) and then at the memorial. It was nice to feel like I actually accomplished part of the promise that I made so long ago.”

On the return of Aleister Black: “I was kind of just wowed by the fact that I was even seeing him at work again. I looked like a little school girl. I was smiling all day long.”

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, former WWE Superstar Carlito spoke about his recent run with WWE, noting that he wasn’t surprised when the company chose not to renew his contract.

On WWE letting his contract expire and not renewing his deal: “I wasn’t too surprised or too shocked. I signed for two years, and it actually went better than I thought it would go. The only thing is, I’m a professional, you know what I mean? They could have told me, and I would have, you know, at least let me finish out the story for the Judgment Day, so they can keep on going. I think it’s a disrespect to the fans that they some that just dropped the story lines.”

On how he felt worse for R-Truth (aka Ron Killings: “But honestly, I just felt worse for Truth. I mean, if it wasn’t a work, I felt worse for Truth. There’s certain guys that I think should have a proper send off. Sure, I mean, everybody’s time comes, right? You can’t keep everybody forever, but at least some deserve a proper sendoff. And so I was glad to see things worked out for him.”

On understanding how the business works: “I just understand this business from the — I’ve had every single job in this business like, you know, I even had Hunter’s job, to a smaller scale back in Puerto Rico. Not his job, but I would I would see my dad, and I would be in the room when he was negotiating the guys and all. I see everything and I understand how the business works.”

