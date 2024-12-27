“The Juggernaut” could be WWE bound in the New Year.

Jordynne Grace is nearing the end of her time with TNA Wrestling but still has some commitments left to fulfill.

According to Fightful Select, Grace’s contract, initially set to run through mid-2025, was amended some time ago to conclude in early 2025. Unlike several other TNA wrestlers with contracts expiring at the end of 2024, Grace’s agreement extends into the new year.

Grace’s final contracted appearances for TNA will take place during the TNA Genesis event on the weekend of January 19, 2025. She’s slated to face Tessa Blanchard at the show.

After Genesis, Grace will officially become a free agent. WWE has shown interest, and her availability could align with an appearance at the Royal Rumble.

We will keep you posted.