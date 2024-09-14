Jordynne Grace had a good and bad night on Friday.

At TNA Victory Road 2024 in San Antonio, TX. on September 13, “The Juggernaut” successfully defeated WWE NXT Superstar Wendy Choo to retain her title.

With the win, Grace became the first champion in four title matches before the main event to retain her title, as the three titles changed hands in the other bouts. Zachary Wentz dropped the X-Division title to Mike Bailey, Spitfire beat Tasha Steelz and Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts tag-team titles and The System recaptured the World tag-team titles from ABC.

After Grace’s victory, however, her night got worse.

Rosemary appeared and speared Grace. Choo then put her sleeper hold on Grace and put her to sleep. The two left her laying once again to end the post-match scene.