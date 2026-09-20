Jordynne Grace has made a surprise return to the bodybuilding stage.

Grace revealed on social media that she recently competed again after quietly preparing for the event for the past four weeks. She managed to keep her plans so secret that even her husband didn’t know until just days before the competition.

“Spent the past four weeks prepping in secret,” Grace wrote. “Didn’t even tell my husband I was competing until earlier this week. But we made it back on stage.”

Grace explained that winning wasn’t necessarily the goal behind her return. Instead, she wanted the experience as a way to reconnect with herself.

“I didn’t come to win this one,” she continued. “I just needed a reminder of who I am. (But if I win, I’ll definitely let yall know.”

Grace competed at the IBFF Heart of Texas show. The wrestling star previously entered the bodybuilding world in 2023.