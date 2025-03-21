Jordynne Grace has a laundry list of goals now that she’s in WWE.

And she’s ready to start checking some of them off.

“The Juggernaut” appeared on WWE Die Woche for an interview, during which she spoke about some of the goals she has, including being in search of her first WrestleMania moment.

“I have a laundry list,” she said. “Obviously, I want to have my WrestleMania moment.”

Grace continued, “I feel like that’s on every wrestler’s ever bucket list. I want to hold as many championships as possible. I was the TNA Knockout Champion for the longest time, and now I want to be that same person for NXT and for WWE.”

