– Linda McMahon’s Senate Confirmation to run The Department of Education takes place later this week in Washington, D.C.

– As noted, WWE filed with the USPTO to trademark 12 new ring names on Sunday. On Monday, former TNA Knockouts Champion and the newest addition to the women’s roster in WWE, Jordynne Grace, surfaced on social media to respond to the news. “I’ll take Trill London,” she wrote on X in response to the list of ring names WWE filed to trademark.

– Investing.com has a look up at TKO Group Holdings, LLC. selling $54.2 million in stock purchases by Silver Lake. The article states the following:

In a recent series of transactions, Silver Lake West HoldCo, L.P., Silver Lake West HoldCo II, L.P., and Silver Lake West VoteCo, L.L.C. have collectively acquired shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) amounting to a total value of approximately $54.2 million. The company, currently valued at $28.4 billion, has seen its stock surge 93% over the past year. The purchases, executed through Endeavor Operating Company, LLC, occurred between February 5 and February 7, 2025.



The acquisitions involved a total of 218,896 shares of TKO Group Holdings’ Class A Common Stock, with purchase prices ranging from $158.14 to $167.79 per share. These transactions were conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by Endeavor Operating Company, LLC on December 17, 2024, and are set to expire on or before March 31, 2025. According to InvestingPro, the stock is trading near its 52-week high of $168.25, with analysts maintaining a strong buy consensus.

