IMPACT star and current Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace recently spoke with WrestleZone about a wide range of industry-related topics, including how much she wants to compete in the dangerous Elevation X matchup, a contest that has only occurred a handful of times in the promotion’s long history. Highlights from the interview are below.

Wants to compete in an Elevation-X match:

“Yeah [competing in Lethal lockdown] would be awesome. I would also love — I don’t even know when the last time they had this match was, but Elevation X, do you remember that? I would love to compete in an Elevation X Match. I think that would be really, really cool.”

How difficult that match is to set up:

“It’s been so long. It’s probably a logistical thing at this point, just getting everything set up. It’s probably one of the more difficult matches to set up. But I would definitely love to compete in one.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)