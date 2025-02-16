– The WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 show on Saturday night in Washington, D.C. went off the air with NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer and NXT Women’s Champion Giulia posing with their titles in the ring, when Jordynne Grace came out and stared them down. As “The Juggernaut” was walking away, she stated, “See you on Tuesday.” WWE has since confirmed Grace for the February 18 episode of NXT on CW.

– WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E returns tonight, starting at 8/7c with the series premiere of WWE LFG. At 9:30, WWE Rivals: Steve Austin vs. Undertaker will air, followed by WWE’s Greatest Moments – Raw in the 90s. The official descriptions for the episodes reads as follows:

8 PM – WWE LFG – PREMIERE – “The Future Greats meet their legendary mentors, and show their skills on the mic and in the ring. Four select superstars have a match to control their destiny, while one WWE-hopeful’s attitude could kill his chances at LFG glory.”



9:30 PM – WWE Rivals – PREMIERE – “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Undertaker – “Gabriel Iglesias leads a roundtable discussion with Kevin Owens, Natalya Neidhart, X-Pac and John Bradshaw Layfield to break down “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Undertaker’s epic rivalry.”



10:32 PM WWE’s Greatest Moments – PREMIERE – Raw in the ’90s – “Monday Night Raw first aired in 1993 and instantly became must-see TV. Skyrocketed by the popularity of Superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin and factions like Degeneration X, this era was a fan favorite.”

– WWE Celebrity Hall of Fame legend Andy Kaufman will be featured in a new documentary “Thank You Very Much,” which hits select theaters and will be available via digital platforms starting on March 28. The official trailer for the project can be seen below.