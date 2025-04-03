– The Undertaker surfaced on social media on Thursday to promote the new episode of the digital series WWE Playback, which touched down on the official WWE YouTube channel today and features himself and Shawn Michaels sitting down together to watch back their legendary showdown from WrestleMania 25.

“Watching this match back with Shawn Michaels was almost as much fun as it was doing the match itself…almost,” he wrote. “This match was the closest to perfect as it got for me.”

– WWE NXT Superstar and former multiple-time TNA Knockouts Champion “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace surfaced on social media on Thursday to share a behind-the-scenes video from a few years ago that she claims she wasn’t allowed to post while she was in TNA Wrestling.

“I wasn’t allowed to post this at the time (I remember being mad about that),” Grace wrote as the caption to the video via X. “But two years is long enough!”