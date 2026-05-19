Jordynne Grace is flying like an eagle.

“The Juggernaut” has been documenting her journey in learning how to fly an airplane by sharing videos via social media over the past few days.

TNA’s former Knockouts Champion and the current WWE Superstar took to Instagram over the past week to share various videos of her taking pilot lessons.

“Five lessons in,” she began a caption to one of the posts. “I wanted to make sure I stopped crying and shitting myself before posting about it because I thought I might not be able to make it past the first couple of lessons.”

She then revealed her ultimate goal in doing this.

“My goal is to get my pilot license to be able to be apart of Pilots ‘N’ Paws,” Grace continued. “Today we practiced: steep turns, flying “blind” [and] power off stalls.”

A few days later, Grace checked in with another video.

“I’ve spent the past 16 years in a physically demanding career field where talent, knowledge, and experience sometimes matter, but mostly not,” she wrote. “But if you say you know how to fly a plane, the test is either pass or fail when you get in one.”

In her latest post, Grace wrote, “I took off and landed unassisted today (I think, he told me he didn’t help). Outside view coming tomorrow.”

Check out the videos of Jordynne Grace’s airplane pilot lessons via the Instagram posts embedded below.