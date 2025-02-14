– Zilla Fatu uploaded a new video to his official YouTube channel on Sunday evening, which shows Jacob Fatu meeting former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman.

– Jordynne Grace responded to Josh Alexander’s lengthy statement reflecting on his run in TNA Wrestling on social media. “The Juggernaut” replied to the post on X and simply wrote, “See you soon bro.” As noted, “The Walking Weapon” has hired noted agent Barry Bloom to help with his upcoming contract negotiations, as he is expected to have interest from both WWE and AEW.

– Rhea Ripley and AJ Styles are featured in a new pair of videos released via WWE’s various official social media platforms promoting three-day combo tickets for WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, NV. this April, which includes tickets to the Raw After WrestleMania, NXT Stand & Deliver and SmackDown.

#WrestleMania Weekend in Las @Vegas is coming, and your chance to get 3-day combo tickets for #SmackDown on 4/18, #StandAndDeliver on 4/19 and #RawAfterMania on 4/21 is here! Use presale code: ALLWWE to get your tickets now 🔥😈 🎟️ https://t.co/wpuEOfN17c pic.twitter.com/ros0Rqog1G — WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2025