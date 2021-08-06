IMPACT star and former Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace recently spoke with TalkSport about a wide range of pro-wrestling related topics, including why she decided to re-sign with the promotion last year and how she hopes to see more women cross through the “Forbidden Door.” Highlights from the interview are below.

On why she decided to stay with IMPACT:

“IMPACT is really the best place for me. I do not do well, right now at least, with a super heavy schedule and I feel that’s pretty much every other wrestling company that I could have signed with realistically. WWE; training constantly, shows; I feel like that’s a 24/7 job at that point. AEW, they’re on the road on a weekly basis and I know sometimes they film Dark well into the night, 2/3am, something like that. So I just knew IMPACT would let me do power lifting, it’s a much lighter schedule, it’s been once a month. But I also do a part-time job doing transcribing work so I can also do that. I don’t think I’m willing to sacrifice 100 percent of the other stuff I do in my regular life right now. Maybe one day, who knows! Just not today.”

Says she is disappointed more women haven’t gone through the forbidden door: