IMPACT Digital Media champion Jordynne Grace recently spoke with the Generation Of Wrestling show about the legendary Scott Steiner, and how in real life he reminds her of her grandfather. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How Steiner reminds her of her grandfather:

“Oh, that’s him, obviously not as misogynistic but like the way he talks and his overall demeanor is kind of the same. He really reminds me of my grandpa. He’s like a cool-ass grandpa, right? He’s a super sweet, super nice guy, but when you’re around him, you can feel his presence. If that makes any sense at all.”

Says she fell in love with Steiner’s persona and wrestling ability after seeing the Math promo:

“I’m 25 so that Steiner promo and his matches and stuff, obviously, were kind of like before my time. A few years ago, maybe five-six years ago, I watched the Steiner promo for the first time and I was immediately like, ‘This is the best thing I’ve ever seen. This is the best promo ever.’ I started watching some of his matches and I just kind of fell in love with his persona, his wrestling ability. I had tweeted something like ‘Oh, what do you guys think my new moniker should be?’ One of the options was ‘Thicc Mama Pump,’ that like won out by a lot and so I started using it on the indies and then somebody I don’t know who like started some kind of campaign about me and Scott to do a tag match, eventually, I got signed to IMPACT and then the opportunity came about and it just happened to just kind of fall into place.”

On being called Thicc Mama Pump after Steiner:

“They did not want me to use the name Thicc Mama Pump’ at first. They didn’t want to put it on my screen, I don’t think I was allowed to have the sirens on my music. Then, they just kind of realized, ‘Well fuck, everybody already knows her as this on social media and stuff, so we’re just gonna use it.’ I actually didn’t even know that they put the name ‘Thicc Mama Pump,’ in my tron until one day, I was watching one of my matches back and I was like, ‘Oh shit, they put it on there.'”

