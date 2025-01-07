A new segment has been announced for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV, TNA+ and Sportsnet prime time Thursday night program, TNA Wrestling has announced that fans will hear from “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace.

On last week’s episode of TNA iMPACT, Grace was savagely attacked by the returning Jordynne Grace, and thrown out of the building by the women’s wrestling star at the very end of the broadcast.

Also scheduled for the January 9 episode of TNA iMPACT are the following matches and segments:

* Savannah Evans in action

* We’ll hear from Jordynne Grace

* The Rascalz vs. The Good Hands

* Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry & Rhino

* Gauntlet Match: Mike Santana vs. The Northern Armory

* The System vs. Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham & Steve Maclin

Make sure to check back here every Thursday night after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.