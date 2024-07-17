Jordynne Grace has a big week ahead of her.

Starting with the pay-per-view “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ on Thursday, July 18, the TNA Knockouts Champion will also be defending her title at the TNA Slammiversary 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday, July 20 against Ash By Elegance.

Before that, however, she will be competing in an arm-wrestling match.

“The Juggernaut” has been announced for an arm-wrestling match against NHL mascot Metal of the Canadiens for TNA Slammiversary 2024 Week in Montreal, Quebec, on Friday, July 19.

“Never thought I’d have to put an NHL mascot in their place,” Grace wrote via X about the arm-wrestling showdown against the NHL mascot. “I don’t want to hurt you too bad… how about I just snap your arm like a hockey stick in an arm wrestling match? July 19, your turf. Bell Centre.”

Grace added, “Maybe that will stop you from tweeting for a while, METAL!”

Make sure to check back here this weekend for complete TNA Slammiversary 2024 results from July 20 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.