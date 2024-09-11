A new title match has been announced for the TNA Wrestling special event scheduled for this week.

Following her appearance on WWE NXT on September 10 for her latest TNA Knockouts Championship “Open Challenge,” Jordynne Grace recorded a digital exclusive while backstage at the show.

In the video, “The Juggernaut” made a big announcement regarding Friday’s TNA event in “The Lone Star State.”

After being laid out by Wendy Choo and Rosemary on the 9/10 NXT on USA show, Grace will defend her TNA Knockouts Championship against Choo at TNA Victory Road 2024 on September 13 in San Antonio, Texas.